TODAY |

Officers acted responsibly in arrest after which man died in Hastings, IPCA finds

Source: 

A man who died shortly after being arrested in Hastings last August has been found to have had a heart attack.

Handcuffs (File picture). Source: Supplied

The Independent Police Conduct Authority oversaw a police investigation looking into Stacey Owen Waaka's death.

Officers acted in accordance with their duties and responsibilities during the arrest, using minimal force, the authority said.

Waaka had been arrested after assaulting a police officer and running away.

During the pursuit, an officer discharged his Taser twice but the barbs did not hit Waaka.

Shortly after being arrested, the 39-year-old became unresponsive and died at the scene despite the officers' attempts to revive him.

The investigation found Waaka suffered a cardiac arrest, which was attributed to drug toxicity in combination with physical exertion.

It found that the officers used minimal force during the arrest, placing Waaka in handcuffs and escorting him to the patrol car, and responding appropriately upon finding him unresponsive.

The coroner will make a formal ruling on the cause of death.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:16
Fair Go: Pippa Wetzell undergoes two DNA tests - and gets vastly different results
2
Patel gets nod over Santner as Black Caps name squad for Southampton Test final
3
Two NZ-born men among trio jailed after killing Melbourne father in 'sickening' wood and pickaxe attack
4
Police name Auckland man who died in hospital after being found unresponsive while in custody
5
Beauden's back? Barrett spotted at Blues training ahead of Super Rugby final
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Head Hunters gang associate sought over shooting at Auckland's Sofitel hotel

First complainant gives evidence at Arthur Allan Thomas trial
01:25

National rollout of period products launched at Auckland Girls' Grammar

Case of missing man to be reported to Coroner