TODAY |

Officer knelt on drunk man's head, cracked his teeth on pavement — IPCA

Source: 

The police watchdog has found an officer used excessive and unjustified force on a drunk and aggressive man by kneeling on his head and cracking his teeth on the pavement.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, the Bay of Plenty officer has not been charged, despite an independent body finding the actions legally unjustified.

The intoxicated man had a self-inflicted injury, and became aggressive toward police while waiting for an ambulance. Several officers used force to restrain him and get him to the ground.

Once he was already restrained and lying prostrate on the ground, an officer knelt on the back of the man's head, put pressure on his head by putting his weight on his knee, thereby breaking some of the man's teeth on the pavement.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority found this was excessive, and not justified.

However, police decided not to charge the officer, and instead dealt with the matter through an internal employment process.

The man did not want to take the matter any further. The IPCA agrees with the way police handled their investigation.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland woman's car stolen at VTNZ after WOF inspector leaves it unattended with keys inside
2
'That was intense!' - Over 10,000 people feel shallow 3.9 magnitude earthquake in Christchurch
3
Officer knelt on drunk man's head, cracked his teeth on pavement — IPCA
4
No checks being made on beneficiaries paid by Government to move to start new jobs
5
China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ex-cop convicted of murder faces hearing on violating George Floyd's civil rights
00:40

Failed National election candidate accused of impersonating ex-girlfriend online, sharing 'nude images'
05:50

Is NZ's infrastructure ready for the next big disaster? Recent flooding suggests not, expert says

Charge filed against Auckland construction site where 10 Chinese nationals were found