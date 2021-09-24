Officer injured, man arrested in Auckland stand-off

A man has been arrested in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn after a stand-off with police caused by him allegedly wielding a knife at others.

Police surround a property in the Auckland suburb of Grey Lynn. Source: 1 NEWS

The offender had allegedly visited a family harm support agency in Grey Lynn where he acted aggressively and threatened staff before heading home.

"The man left that premises and returned to his address on Great North Road, where he has continued to act aggressively towards neighbours," Superintendent Kartyn Malthus said.

Police were called to the property just before 2pm with armed officers surrounding the home as negotiations with the man got underway.

A number of officers, many of whom were armed, could be seen heading down the side entrance to the house.

"While Police have attempted to engage with the man, he has thrown a knife through a window at an officer."

Malthus said the knife narrowly avoided hitting the officer but left them with cuts to the face as it smashed through the glass.

"They have received medical treatment and we will ensure there is wellness support available."

The man continued to threaten police during negotiations, "while also presenting a number of weapons from inside".

When police eventually bashed through the door using a battering ram, the man allegedly threw a hammer directly at an officer.

"Police have deployed tasers and a police dog in order to apprehend the man," Malthus said.

"He has suffered injuries in the process and has since been taken to Auckland City Hospital."

Police carry a battering ram towards a property where an incident unfolded in Auckland's Grey Lynn. Source: 1 NEWS

The man was escorted out of the front of property, with what appeared to be blood covering his back.

He was seen sitting on the ground in handcuffs before being taken away in an ambulance.

St John confirmed to 1News a person was transferred to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

A row of police cars parked outside a property on Great North Road in Grey Lynn after an incident. Source: 1 NEWS

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing with charges expected to be laid.