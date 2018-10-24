Officer injured after police car rammed during Auckland chase

A police officer has been injured after their car was rammed during a chase around Auckland today.

Police say they received information about a stolen vehicle travelling towards Auckland’s CBD on Tamaki Drive just before 2pm.

The vehicle then failed to stop when approached by police on Quay Street and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit was abandoned shortly after due to the manner of driving, police say.

The police Eagle helicopter was dispatched to monitor the vehicle from above.

The vehicle was later observed travelling north on the Northern Motorway and police say the Eagle helicopter continued to provide ground units with updates on its location.

The vehicle later exited the motorway at Oteha Valley Road on the North Shore and continued driving towards the Browns Bay area.

Police say that "on multiple occasions the driver attempted to ram police vehicles who were travelling at a distance behind the vehicle."

"Shortly before 2.20pm, the vehicle rammed a police vehicle on Knights Cl, Rothesay Bay."

A police officer sustained injuries as a result and is being examined by paramedics, though the injuries are thought to be minor.

The alleged driver of the fleeing vehicle is currently in police custody and assisting them with inquiries.