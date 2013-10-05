Officer hit by car fleeing police checkpoint

A disqualified driver trying to flee from police during a traffic operation has hit an officer with his vehicle.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police kicked off their road safety campaign in the lead up to Christmas in Wellington last night, when one driver tried to break through the police checkpoint.

The officer involved in the incident wasn't hurt, and the driver was later arrested at his home, says national road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally.

"He was one of two drivers who decided to flee from the police during the operation," he said.