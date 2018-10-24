Officer among three seriously injured after fleeing car 't-bones' police dog handler's vehicle in South Auckland

Three people have been injured, two critically, after a vehicle fleeing from police crashed into a police dog handler’s vehicle in Manurewa, South Auckland, last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police Inspector Danny Meade told 1 NEWS the fleeing vehicle "t-boned" the dog handler’s vehicle at the intersection of Weymouth Road and John Walker Drive at around 11pm on Friday.

Two occupants of the fleeing car are in a critical condition, and the dog handler is in a serious condition, Mr Meade said.

All three have now been transported by St John to Middlemore Hospital.

A police dog was in the dog handler’s vehicle at the time of the collision, but was unharmed.

A Manurewa local who witnessed the crash said he heard a “big impact” from one street over, and went to investigate.

He says he saw two people being carried from the scene on stretchers.

“The first person taken away was in much pain, lots of moans. The second, much later, was taken away.”

A second police vehicle was also involved in the incident but the driver was not injured.