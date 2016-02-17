 

Offenders complete nearly two million hours of community work

Offenders across the country completed more than 1.8 million hours of community work last year.

Corrections Minister Louis Upston says it gave them valuable skills to help them gain employment. 

Problems are looming, as the strain on resources in our prisons becomes apparent with the record number of prisoners.

"People sentenced to community work can use the opportunity to take responsibility for their offending and learn new skills and work habits," she says.

A community work sentence requires offenders to complete a set number of hours of unpaid work which benefits the community.

Offenders can be required to do between 40 and 400 hours of community work, and can work up to 10 hours a day, or up to 40 hours in any one week.

Sentences can include painting, gardening, building, graffiti cleaning, restoration, recycling and the maintenance of public land. 

