 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Off-duty cop charged with murder after allegedly shooting dead his wife - the mother of their 3 kids

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A team of 30 Police has been brought in to investigate after an off-duty cop allegedly shot and killed his wife and mother of their three children - as well as another man who lived with her.

A second person shot in the incident is in hospital with serious injuries.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to an address on Otepuni Road in Newfield, Invercargill about 8pm last night and discovered a woman dead at the scene and a man injured.

Constable Ben McLean, of Invercargill, handed himself in to the Southland Police Station about 40 minutes after the incident, Police said, and is undergoing treatment in hospital for unknown injuries. Police would not comment on his mental condition.

McLean has been charged with murder and attempted murder, as the man who was residing at the address was also injured. Neither of those two have been named and the man is in a stable condition.

Scene examinations took place today and a cordon remains in place with the road currently closed.

The woman was shot with what Police say was not a standard-issue Police weapon, and the firearm was found at the scene.

Specialists from other regions in the fields of forensics and ballistics are being brought in to investigate the incident as part of a team of 30 officers, Police said.

Constable Ben McLean has also been charged with attempted murder of a man his wife was believed to be in a relationship with.
Source: 1 NEWS

Among that team will be two senior Criminal Investigation Bureau officers as well as a Detective Inspector from Dunedin and one of the country's three Detective Superintendents.

Formal identification and naming of the deceased woman is likely to take place tomorrow.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Related

Southland

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

00:52
2
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

03:12
3
Billy Aiken of Kings Plant Barn says complaints about the insects are on the rise - and he has some tips to help fight them.

Kiwi feijoa crops at high risk from disgusting burrowing moth larvae

00:29
4
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


5
Domestic spray products containing Chlorothalonil, including some Yates and Tui products, will soon be banned in New Zealand.

EPA bans commonly used Kiwi garden products due to carcinogen and toxin concerns

00:20
A second person shot in the incident is in hospital with serious injuries.

Off-duty cop charged with murder after allegedly shooting dead his wife - the mother of their 3 kids

A non standard-issue firearm was found at the address, and the officer handed himself to the local station 40 minutes afterwards.

Police contact family of little girl who swam for hours in Manukau Harbour after body is found by fisherman

Police were called to the scene in Wattle Bay, Manukau Heads just after 5pm today.


Would you pay $650 for fake mud covered jeans? US clothing store Nordstrom thinks you should

The jeans have received heavy criticism from American television host Mike Rowe.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:41
The company has announced plans to test the new generation of vertical take-off and landing vehicles within a few years.

Is this your next ride? Uber to launch Uber Elevate drone flight service by 2020

Uber Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden said his company is planning to debut the Uber Elevate network in three years' time.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ