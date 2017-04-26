Off-duty cop charged with murder after allegedly shooting dead his wife - the mother of their 3 kids

A team of 30 Police has been brought in to investigate after an off-duty cop allegedly shot and killed his wife and mother of their three children - as well as another man who lived with her.

Police were called to an address on Otepuni Road in Newfield, Invercargill about 8pm last night and discovered a woman dead at the scene and a man injured.

Constable Ben McLean, of Invercargill, handed himself in to the Southland Police Station about 40 minutes after the incident, Police said, and is undergoing treatment in hospital for unknown injuries. Police would not comment on his mental condition.

McLean has been charged with murder and attempted murder, as the man who was residing at the address was also injured. Neither of those two have been named and the man is in a stable condition.

Scene examinations took place today and a cordon remains in place with the road currently closed.

The woman was shot with what Police say was not a standard-issue Police weapon, and the firearm was found at the scene.

Specialists from other regions in the fields of forensics and ballistics are being brought in to investigate the incident as part of a team of 30 officers, Police said.

Among that team will be two senior Criminal Investigation Bureau officers as well as a Detective Inspector from Dunedin and one of the country's three Detective Superintendents.

Formal identification and naming of the deceased woman is likely to take place tomorrow.