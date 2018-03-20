TODAY |

OECD confirms New Zealand-born Trump confidant Chris Liddell has bowed out of race for top job

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand-born Chris Liddell has withdrawn from his bid for the top role at the OECD.

Chris Liddell. Source: 1 NEWS

Liddell has both New Zealand and US citizenship and his latest role has been as the deputy chief of staff at Donald Trump's White House.

His bid for the OECD role has been contentious.

The New Zealand Government had refused to say whether it was backing him or not, while both the National and ACT parties withdrew their support for him after the US Capitol riots.

"Mr Liddell's ties to the Trump Administration cannot be overlooked here, making it difficult to see how he would be suitable to uphold the OECD's strong commitment to democracy," National leader Judith Collins said last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Matamata-born businessman has now entered the red-hot cauldron of Trump's closest advisors. Source: 1 NEWS

Liddell was reportedly considering resigning from his White House role in the aftermath of the riots but opted to stay until Trump's tenure ended.

Trump nominated him for the OECD Secretary-General role last year.

Liddell withdrew from the race yesterday, the organisation has confirmed in a statement today.

"The Chair would like to record the thanks of all OECD Members to Chris Liddell for his willingness to be nominated for the position, and for the spirit with which he has engaged in the process," it said in a statement.

New Zealand
Business
North America
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
Auckland Airport welcomes quarantine free international travellers for the first time in nearly 10 months
2
'Shame on them' — Outrage after use of Te Reo Māori at Grey Power meeting labelled an 'insult'
3
Just hours into his presidency, Biden begins signing orders to undo Trump policies
4
Greta Thunberg gets last word on Twitter, recycling Trump tweet mocking her to bid him farewell
5
China slaps sanctions on dozens of Trump officials on their way out
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Chinese Alibaba tycoon Jack Ma reappears after months-long disappearance

Full video: Presidential motorcade travels to White House as Joe Biden takes office
00:32

Government to reveal what it's going to do about the housing crisis later today

As it happened: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in as US President and Vice-President