OCR on hold and unlikely to move for a considerable time

The Reserve Bank has left the Official Cash Rate on hold this morning at 1.75 per cent and signalled once again that its bench mark interest rate is unlikely to move up any time soon.

In its statement released this morning the Governor Graeme Wheeler says: "Monetary policy will remain accommodative for a considerable period".

"Numerous uncertainties remain and policy may need to adjust accordingly."

Most economists take that to mean that the OCR won't be increased until well into 2018.

Mr Wheeler says a headline increase in inflation in the March quarter was mainly due to higher tradeable inflation, particularly petrol and food prices. He says these effects are temporary and may lead to some variability in inflation.

He say long term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored around the 2 per cent mark.

He also noted the weaker than expected GDP growth for March, but said that the growth outlook remains positive, thanks to accommodative monetary policy, strong population growth and higher terms of trade.

As for the housing market Mr Wheeler says house price inflation has moderated further, especially in Auckland and that partly reflects loan to value ratio restrictions and tighter lending conditions.

He says he expects this moderation to continue, although there is a risk of a resurgence given the on-going imbalance between supply and demand.



