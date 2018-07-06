Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

A house has gone up in flames in the Kapiti Coast town of Waikanae.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says seven fire appliances are responding to a well involved house fire after they were alerted to it at 7:10pm.

The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street which has now been extinguished but the original house is still well-involved.

All residents are accounted for. A St John spokesperson says paramedics from two Wellington Free ambulances assisted two patients with minor injuries, but they did not need to be taken to hospital.

Eye witness Fred Macdonald has told 1 NEWS the 1920s house has been absolutely gutted and the residents are staying at their neighbours' home tonight.

He says the occupants have lost everything in the fire.

A next door neighbour posted on Facebook that the house is no longer there "but my next door friends are alive, was a scary situation".