Occupants hurl bottles at police from getaway car in dramatic Hawke's Bay chase

Two people have been arrested after an alleged burglary in a small Wairoa town that was followed by robbers fleeing police in an hour-long drive down the East Coast.

The vehicle fled police from Kotemaori in Wairoa to Onekawa near Napier. Source: Google Maps.

Police say they received a report of a burglary at a rural property on SH2 near Kotemaori in Wairoa at about 10am today.

After stealing a vehicle from the address, the alleged offenders left the scene and travelled down the country. Police spotted the vehicle in Tutira at about 11am and observed it from a distance.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle using spikes near Whirinaki, but it kept driving towards Napier and the occupants threw a number of glass bottles of out the vehicle toward police.

It was not until the getaway car reached the suburb of Onekawa that the vehicle was stopped by spikes on Prebensen Drive, at around 11.35am.

A police vehicle was damaged by the offending vehicle as it was stopped.

Police say a woman and a man were taken into custody and are currently being spoken to in relation to the burglary this morning and a number of other matters.

No one was injured during the incident and police have deployed a number of staff to the scene, including crash investigators.

Prebensen Drive was briefly closed to the public but has since reopened.