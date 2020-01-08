TODAY |

Occupants escape 'suspicious' South Auckland house fire as it goes up in flames

Source:  1 NEWS

Occupants at a house in Ōtāhuhu managed to escape as fire broke out at an Awa Street property early today.

Specialist fire investigator Christine McGinty talks about the fire, which saw the house’s occupants escape.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the serious fire about 5.45am.

Five fire appliances and 25 firefighters from across South Auckland tackled the blaze.

The blaze has since been extinguished and fire investigators were at the charred home this morning.

Specialist fire investigator Christine McGinty told 1 NEWS, "at this stage we're still investigating".

However, a spokesperson for Fire and Emergency said the blaze was being treated as suspicious.

