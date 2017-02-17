Obstetrician criticised after twin's death during childbirth

An obstetrician in charge of a birth during which a twin died missed red flags and didn't respond properly to problems, a report has found.

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill has rebuked the doctor in a report into the 2012 death released today, saying she breached the medical services code.

The commissioner heard that after the first of two twins was born using forceps, the second's heart rate showed signs of slowing down significantly but action wasn't taken to speed up the process.

"I have very serious concerns about the CTG interpretation and lack of action between the births," an expert told the commission.

"Following the birth of [the first twin] the heart rate deteriorates considerably and the trace becomes grossly abnormal in my opinion.

"There was no reason to pursue a spontaneous birth of the second twin and that an instrumental delivery should have been performed at the earliest opportunity to expedite the birth."

The watchdog was also critical of the doctor's lack of documentation in the case.

The obstetrician had since retired and gave a written apology to the family.