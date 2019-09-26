TODAY |

Obesity rates among Aucklanders have tripled in space of one generation - report

Obesity rates in New Zealand have tripled in the space of one generation, with experts estimating two million Kiwis will be obese by 2030.

A report released today by Healthy Auckland Together found more than a third of Auckland adults are now obese compared with just 10 per cent in 1977.

Researchers put blame on foods high in fat, salt and sugar for the shocking statistics, as well as noting that healthy foods are too expensive for some families.

Public health specialist Dr Michael Hale joined TVNZ1's Breakfast programme today to discuss the results of the study. Watch the interview in the video above. 

Public health medicine specialist Dr Michael Bale joined Breakfast to discuss the disturbing finds. Source: Breakfast
