 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Obesity fighters and helping the vulnerable – meet New Zealand's everyday heroes

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The high-profile New Zealander of the Year award will be handed out in Auckland tonight, but that's not the only prize on offer, with some kind Kiwis also up for the Local Hero Award.

We'll soon find out who is our New Zealander of the Year, but not all have such a high profile.
Source: 1 NEWS

Those in contention are a diverse bunch, from a range of backgrounds.

Nominee Dave Letele is fighting obesity through his healthy lifestyle programmes.

"What motivates me is just purely to change lives and save lives, you know if you can help to save one life or change one life that's massive," Mr Letele said.

Ricky Houghton has been nominated for his help with housing and helping vulnerable Maori succeed in Northland.

"We can help them with all the barriers that kept them achieving their maximum potential," he said.

While Mohamud Mohamed's mission is ensuring young migrants get off to a smooth start here.

"I share the same story with them I've been through the challenges that they're going through and I see their potential," Mr Mohamed said.

It's that level of aspiration that's seen these humble men selected as the three finalists for an award honouring everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.

Coverage starts at 9pm and can be viewed live on the 1 NEWS NOW website.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
This vision shows why State Highway One is unlikely to be reopened until at least the middle of next week.

Watch: Dramatic aerial vision shows massive slips blocking SH1 near Kaikoura, putting it out of action for at least a week

01:04
2
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

00:14
3
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run

00:14
4
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

5

Labour MP 'appalled' over Iranian delegation's handshake snub to his female colleague

01:04
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

Auckland resident Joe Hickey was visiting Matauri Bay with his mother, who is on holiday from England, when the magical moment occurred.

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Porteous, 16, secured third place with fellow Kiwi Beau-James Wells finishing in fourth place at the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.

04:53
It has been seven years since the Christchurch earthquake took 185 lives.

'Incredible things have happened amidst the rubble' - PM speaks of hope and optimism at Christchurch earthquake memorial

At 12.51pm, the same time the earthquake struck seven years ago, a minute's silence was observed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 