Obesity fighters and helping the vulnerable – meet New Zealand's everyday heroes

The high-profile New Zealander of the Year award will be handed out in Auckland tonight, but that's not the only prize on offer, with some kind Kiwis also up for the Local Hero Award.

Those in contention are a diverse bunch, from a range of backgrounds.

Nominee Dave Letele is fighting obesity through his healthy lifestyle programmes.

"What motivates me is just purely to change lives and save lives, you know if you can help to save one life or change one life that's massive," Mr Letele said.

Ricky Houghton has been nominated for his help with housing and helping vulnerable Maori succeed in Northland.

"We can help them with all the barriers that kept them achieving their maximum potential," he said.

While Mohamud Mohamed's mission is ensuring young migrants get off to a smooth start here.

"I share the same story with them I've been through the challenges that they're going through and I see their potential," Mr Mohamed said.