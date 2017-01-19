 

Obama visit to NZ 'quite likely', says Winston Peters

A New Zealand visit for former United States president Barack Obama looks "quite likely", Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says.

Former US president Barack Obama will reportedly make his way to New Zealand in a trip scheduled for March.

Media reports over the weekend suggested Mr Obama would be making his first trip to Aotearoa in March as part of a deal with Air New Zealand.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key is now on the Air NZ board and is thought to have played a part in getting Mr Obama to fulfil the long-held promise to visit New Zealand.

Asked about it on Monday, Mr Peters - who is the Minister for State-Owned Enterprises and responsible for the government's shareholding in the airline - stopped short of confirming the visit.

"Well I don't know it, because the decision will be made by him and his team. Is it likely? By the soundings, yes, it is quite likely," he told reporters at Waitangi.

Mr Peters said he hadn't been officially told about the trip.

"Somebody's gone off and talked to the media before the deck was cleared," he said.

"I will certainly be getting a briefing."

Asked if Sir John had spoken to him about it, Mr Peter's replied: ''If you mean by way of ancillary documentation, I think you can say that, but it's very early days. It didn't have his signature on them."

As for how much Air NZ would be paying for Mr Obama's visit, Mr Peters wouldn't speculate, but said media reports suggested Sir John had been "influential" in the deal.

"I know what [Mr Obama's] going rate is and I know we can't afford it."

Mr Obama and Sir John struck up a warm friendship while in office with the then president giving the PM a warm send-off when he stepped down in 2016.

"I just wish he had got Mr Obama here when he was the president, not afterward," Mr Peters told reporters on Monday.

He said, to his knowledge, current US President Donald Trump had not been invited to visit.

