 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Oamaru could soon be the necktie capital thanks to a curious collection

share

Mike Thorpe 

Seven Sharp Reporter

The Otago town could just be about to collar a 12-year-old Guinness world record.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Tourism

Mike Thorpe

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:08
1
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

2

Grab the blankets - Rain, wind and even snow set to hit parts of NZ

3

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player in induced coma after 'tragic accident' during game

02:22
4
The Duchess of Cambridge's sister released a painfully obvious party planning book.

Is Pippa Middleton following her own advice when it comes to planning her wedding?

08:42
5
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.


Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ