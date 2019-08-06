TODAY |

NZX website down again, following last month's cyber attacks

Source: 

The New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) website is down and it is understood to be due to another cyber attack.

File picture. Source: Supplied

The type of attack is known as a distributed denial of service attack which overwhelms the online service rendering it inoperable.

The website has been unscathed for about two weeks, after it had a run of attacks which saw trading halt for long periods of time because investors could not see company and market announcements.

A NZX spokesperson says since the initial attacks, which began near the end of August, provisions had been put in place, allowing investors to see market announcements on another platform, so trading does not need to cease.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Wanted man with gunshot wound at large after leaving Auckland hospital during treatment
2
All Blacks coach frustrated as border rules that cost NZ the Rugby Championship changed to allow Bledisloe
3
Kiwi woman accused of 'horrific' axe killing of ex-partner in Sydney
4
Charges laid against another man over alleged sexual abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School
5
Vote Compass: Most New Zealanders support higher taxes for the wealthy
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bloomfield's sobering warning: Hundreds of healthcare workers would have died without lockdown

Auckland Covid-19 cluster confusion: What you need to know

No new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in New Zealand today
02:36

National promises $30 million yearly boost to children's dental care