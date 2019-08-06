NZX website down again, following last month's cyber attacks

The New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) website is down and it is understood to be due to another cyber attack.
The type of attack is known as a distributed denial of service attack which overwhelms the online service rendering it inoperable.
The website has been unscathed for about two weeks, after it had a run of attacks which saw trading halt for long periods of time because investors could not see company and market announcements.
A NZX spokesperson says since the initial attacks, which began near the end of August, provisions had been put in place, allowing investors to see market announcements on another platform, so trading does not need to cease.