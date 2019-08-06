NZX website down again, following last month's cyber attacks

The New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) website is down and it is understood to be due to another cyber attack.

The type of attack is known as a distributed denial of service attack which overwhelms the online service rendering it inoperable.

The website has been unscathed for about two weeks, after it had a run of attacks which saw trading halt for long periods of time because investors could not see company and market announcements.