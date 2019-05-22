TODAY |

NZTA's plan for shared bike and walking path over Auckland Harbour Bridge revealed

The New Zealand Transport Agency has released plans for its preferred option for a shared bike and pedestrian path over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The preferred design will provide a five metre wide path flanking the Harbour Bridge’s southbound traffic side, directly linking Westhaven to Northcote Point and connecting with the future SeaPath route.

The Transport Agency's general manager system design and delivery Brett Gliddon said in a statement, the five metre wide path will allow for separation between people on foot and on bikes.

"The route includes areas to pause and sit and it will have three generous viewing galleries. These galleries are terraced down from the pathway to create a natural seating area, distinct from the cycleway.

"About a hundred metres long and more than two metres wide, they provide plenty of places for people to rest and enjoy the beautiful views from the iconic bridge," he says.

The path will also have clear day and night time modes.

"The daytime mode creates a strong sculptural symbol for active transport across the Harbour Bridge while the night mode will use architectural lighting to shine an even greater spotlight on the iconic bridge structure," Mr Gliddon said.

Plan for shared bike and pedestrian path on Auckland Harbour Bridge.
Plan for shared bike and pedestrian path on Auckland Harbour Bridge. Source: NZTA
