NZTA warns of sophisticated phishing scam involving fake vehicle licence renewal email

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning people to be on alert for a sophisticated phishing scam involving a fake vehicle licence "rego" email.

The email appears to be a standard registration renewal reminder, and includes the NZTA logo and links to the online transaction site, the NZTA said in a press release.

People who have received an email asking to have their registration renewed have been advised to check the email details carefully.

Emails from the agency always include the nzta.govt.nz suffix, the agency said, and will include specific details involving people's details, including their vehicle's plate number, vehicle make, and the expiry date of the current vehicle licence.

People who have received an email without their specific vehicle details have been urged not to complete the online renewal transaction form linked inside the email.

Anyone who has received a scam email, or is unsure if their registration renewal email is genuine, has been advised to contact NZTA on 0800 108 809.

Anyone who has clicked on a suspicious link and entered their credit card or banking details has been advised to contact their bank immediately and stop any payments made, and may also need to request a new credit or debit card; report the email to their local police or cyber-crime divison; and visit the Netsafe website.

People affected have been urged not to delete the email, but instead place it in their junk mail folder in case it is needed for further police examination.

