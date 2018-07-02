NZTA warns of delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after fatal crash

A fatal motorcycle crash has taken place in Auckland on the Northwestern Motorway this morning and delays are likely.

The crash took place about 6.40am and St John confirmed they attended at one person was deceased.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Traffic camera footage shows cars backed up in all four east-bound lanes from Western Springs.

The tail of the congestion stretches back almost as far as Te Atatu South.

NZTA says there will be significant delays in the area and motorists are advised to avoid it.