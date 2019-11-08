NZTA testing new footpath markings to resolve e-scooter concerns

The Transport Agency is designing new footpath markings to try to get around conflicts between pedestrians and the likes of e-scooters.
It has begun surveying members of feedback panels before it tests the markings.
The markings might also cover bikes, e-bikes, wheelchairs, and rollerblades.
Pedestrians have been injured by e-scooters, and some lobbyists for disabled people and the elderly have been pushing for a footpath ban.
E-scooter injuries of all types cost the health system more than $1 million in the first year of hire operations.