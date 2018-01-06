NZTA says delays on storm-ravaged Thames highway to continue

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists planning on using SH25 north of Thames that delays are likely to continue for some time after the road was badly damaged in last week's storm.

The road is now open to one lane between Tararu and Te Puru, but cordons remain in place and half-hourly convoys are being operated through the worst part of the road.

Road users are advised to expect significant delays and are being asked to limit their travel on the road to essential journeys only.

There are also a number of stop-go operations in place, with road repairs underway.

NZTA says the highway is damaged along a 10km stretch and there are 29 high-priority sites in a 3.5km stretch.