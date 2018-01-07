NZTA to provide escorted public convoy across storm-ravaged Thames road

The New Zealand Transport Agency is set to send the first full-length escorted public convoy across the storm-damaged section of the Thames Coast Road.

The road, part of State Highway 25 on the Coromandel Peninsula, is closed between Tararu, north of Thames, and Manaia due to damage from a storm that coincided with king tides on Friday.

The Thames Coromandel District Council says one lane will reopen from about 9am on Monday, with escorted convoys expected to run about every half hour for public use.

However, it is asking anyone who can take an alternative route to do so.

There were escorted convoys between Tararu and Te Puru for residents with urgent needs during the weekend but through-traffic wasn't allowed.

NZTA says the highway is damaged along a 10km stretch and there are 29 high-priority sites in a 3.5km stretch.