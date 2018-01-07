 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZTA to provide escorted public convoy across storm-ravaged Thames road

share

Source:

NZN

The New Zealand Transport Agency is set to send the first full-length escorted public convoy across the storm-damaged section of the Thames Coast Road.

Waves have eroded away parts of Thames Coast Road, creating hidden cavities after wild weather across the North Island this week.
Source: Facebook / Thames-Coromandel District Council

The road, part of State Highway 25 on the Coromandel Peninsula, is closed between Tararu, north of Thames, and Manaia due to damage from a storm that coincided with king tides on Friday.

The Thames Coromandel District Council says one lane will reopen from about 9am on Monday, with escorted convoys expected to run about every half hour for public use.

However, it is asking anyone who can take an alternative route to do so.

There were escorted convoys between Tararu and Te Puru for residents with urgent needs during the weekend but through-traffic wasn't allowed.

NZTA says the highway is damaged along a 10km stretch and there are 29 high-priority sites in a 3.5km stretch.

On Wednesday NZTA hopes to detail a programme of work to repair the road.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

2

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

01:53
3
A Queensland company is only the second one in the world to use the bizarre recipe.

New type of chocolate with unusual origin being made in Australia

01:48
4
The long running programme at Mount Hutt college in Methven gives adults the chance to learn some skills while on holiday.

Canterbury summer school offering courses with a twist

00:20
5
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.


01:10
The former PM talks fondly of Jim Anderton's legacy, remembers her favourite moments with her former deputy.

'Jim stood for a kinder, fairer, better New Zealand' – Helen Clark pays tribute to Jim Anderton

Mr Anderton held a special relationship with former Prime Minister Helen Clark, becoming her Deputy Prime Minister in 1999.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 