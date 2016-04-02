 

NZTA planning on using more electric vehicles

The New Zealand Transport Agency is seeking information for a nationwide electric vehicle charging infrastructure as it looks to roll out a further 41 electric vehicles across its fleet.

Thousands of the new car had already been pre-ordered, and now 198,000 have been sold, leading to $US7.5 billion in sales.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a request for information notice, NZTA says it wants to gather market intelligence which it will use to inform its approach when buying charging products and services, but won't use the process to select or shortlist suppliers.

NZTA will replace 139 of its 146 leased vehicles over the next 12 months.

It currently has two electric vehicles, one in Wellington and one in Auckland, and expects new EVs will be rolled out across different offices with a range of one to eight vehicles per site.

The initial scope is for 41 EVs to be added in 2018 but it is likely other fleet cars will be replaced with electric vehicles over the next three-to-five years, NZTA said.

The request covers information about providing, installing, operating and maintaining the charging stations. It does not include supply of EVs.

NZTA says it is ideally looking for a fleet charging solution that would "enable staff to confidently move to and from NZTA locations in fully electric vehicles".

In May 2016 the previous government announced an electric vehicles programme aimed at increasing the uptake of electric vehicles in New Zealand to take advantage of renewable energy and reduce emissions.

In a November speech, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government would require state-owned enterprises and other government organisations to pursue low-carbon options and technologies, including electric vehicles for all government vehicle fleets.

EVs are becoming more popular, with 3645 light EVs, including plug-in hybrids, registered in 2017, according to Ministry of Transport statistics. The number is up 140 per cent on the year.

