NZSki boss calls for 'vision' from Govt on pandemic exit strategy

The untimely suspension of quarantine-free travel from Australia has “gutted” the chief executive of one of New Zealand’s major ski field operators.

Paul Anderson says Australian customers make up 40 per cent of revenue across NZSki’s Mount Hutt, Remarkables and Coronet Peak ski fields.

But an increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the ditch led to the pausing of quarantine-free travel from some states on June 26 - just days before the school holidays in Australia.

“I’m gutted for our business and our community,” Anderson told Q+A host Jack Tame.

The Remarkables, Queenstown (File picture). Source: Supplied by Chris Prudden

He believes there’s been a lack of clear strategy from the Government.

“It’d be great to see a bit more vision from the Government about how they feel we will come out of this pandemic,” he said.

“With that certainty, we can actually start to plan and business can play their part in helping New Zealand with its recovery.”