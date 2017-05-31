 

NZ's youngest female principal says positive relationship with teacher important for kids' learning

New Zealand's youngest female school principal says a positive relationship with their teacher is very important if children are to learn anything.

Bex Skerman, from Bridge Pa School, is only 26 but already has the top job at the Hawke's Bay school.
At just 26, Bex Skerman has the top job at Bridge Pa School near Hastings.

Seven Sharp reported it was a part-time teaching role at the school last year that brought Ms Skerman home to the bay while she finished her masters degree in education and Maori achievement.

"I think the biggest thing I learnt was the relationship between the students and the teacher, that is just so important if they're going to learn anything they need to have," Ms Skerman said. 

"Especially for our kids, they need to have that positive relationship with their teacher, and if they don't have that it does make things a lot harder." 

With the experience firmly cementing her as part the Bridge Pa whanau, when the principal job came up it was a daunting but exciting prospect. 

While she's only a-term-and-a-bit into her new gig, Ms Skerman is already having a big impact on the kids at the school which has a roll of 49.

"We went to the planetarium and last week we went to the National Aquarium of New Zealand," said one boy.

Another said: "She brung us into a maths group and, like, we just learn heaps of maths."

Ms Skerman said: "I just want to make sure that they have all the opportunities that kids have at other schools, and even better opportunities."

And with big plans for the future the country's youngest female principal is keen to prove age really is only a number.

