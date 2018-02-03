 

NZ's unique wetlands in crisis - environmentalists.

They're particularly concerned about the Whangamarino wetland in Waikato.
Source: 1 NEWS

About 100 people have been evacuated form homes in the area after torrential rain.

Search continues for three people missing in flooded West Auckland river

00:15
2
The 18-year-old left defenders clutching at air helping his side to a 24-5 win in Hamilton.

Etene Nanai-Seturo sparks great team try with dazzling footwork as NZ Sevens cruise to victory over Scotland

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


4

Possible thunderstorms to hit during Foo Fighters concert

00:15
5
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France


00:59
The Prime Minister says the new Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
