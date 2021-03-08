TODAY |

NZ's travel bubble with South Australia continues despite lockdown

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and South Australia is continuing, despite the state going into a seven day lockdown from this evening. 

People wear protective face masks as they walk along King William Street in Adelaide, Australia. Source: Getty

South Australia's Covid-19 cluster now sits at five.

A spokesperson for Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the situation was being monitored, however a decision on whether or not to pause the bubble was not expected until tomorrow.

The next flight scheduled to leave for New Zealand from Adelaide is an Air New Zealand flight tomorrow afternoon. 

South Australia imposes tough new Covid-19 measures to curb infections

The state got its first community case at 2.30am yesterday, with that increasing to five today of the Delta variant.

The bubble is already paused with New South Wales and Victoria. 

An international traveller - file photo. Source: istock.com

Today, NSW recorded 78 new community cases of Covid-19.

The lockdown in Victoria has been extended for a further seven days, after 13 new cases were recorded. 

