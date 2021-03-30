TODAY |

NZ's travel bubble with Queensland set to resume tomorrow

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's quarantine-free travel bubble with Queensland is set to resume from 11.59pm tonight. 

Passenger at airport - stock image. Source: istock.com

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, it said officials confirmed the health risk due to Covid-19 was now low. 

All returnees will need negative PCR pre-departure tests within 72 hours of departure.

On June 26, the entire bubble was closed off for people travelling from Australia. It re-opened state-by-state, with NSW still closed off. 

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Queensland bubble would be reviewed this week. 

Anyone who had been in NSW since June 26 is not allowed to fly into New Zealand. Travellers must return a negative PCR pre-departure test within 72 hours of flying.

A view of Brisbane's central city. Source: istock.com

New Zealand
Politics
Australia
Travel
Anna Whyte
Coronavirus Pandemic
