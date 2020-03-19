NZ's travel bubble pause with three Australian states extended

The quarantine-free travel bubble pauses between New Zealand and three Australian states has been extended into next week.

It comes after last night's pause on South Australia added to the pauses with New South Wales and Victoria.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the decision to pause travel to South Australia was a reflection on the action taken by South Australian officials.

It was the latest Australian state to experience community cases.

New Zealanders and residents could still return on managed flights.

"Arrange for your pre-departure test and come home as soon as you have that," Hipkins said.

The pauses with NSW and Victoria have been reviewed and would continue into next week.

New Zealand's travel pause on all three states will be reviewed next Tuesday.