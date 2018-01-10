 

NZ's top selling car of 2017 revealed

Source:

NZN

The Ford Ranger is New Zealand's best selling car for the second year in a row as Kiwis continue to buy more SUVs and pick-ups than hatches and sedans.

A Ford Ranger.

Source: Wikimedia Commons: Arnaud Lambert

There were 9420 Rangers registered for New Zealand roads in 2017, with the Toyota Hilux (8106 registrations) and Toyota Corolla (7797) the next two most popular vehicles, the Motor Industry Association says.

It comes as a record 159,871 vehicles were registered in 2017, the fourth year in a row in which a record sales amount was reached.

"A continued robust tourism sector, which in turn drove healthy sales of rental vehicles, helped to make the month of December the strongest on record with 11,570 new vehicle registrations," MIA chief executive David Crawford said.

Medium-sized SUVs were the most popular type of new vehicle in 2017 with a 17 per share of the market (26,515), followed by 4x4 pick-ups with a 14 per cent share (22,175).

Small vehicles captured 12 per cent of the market, while large SUVs and compact round SUVs each finished with an 11 per cent share.

Toyota remained the leading car marker during the month of December with a 26 per cent market share (2992), followed by Holden with 10 per cent (1142) and Mitsubishi with 8 per cent (947).

Toyota's dominance rested on its 29 per cent share of the SUV and passenger markets (2397 in December) ahead of Holden and Mistubishi's 8 per cent share each.

Mercedes-Benz was 2017's best selling luxury SUV and passenger car seller with 2540 registrations, followed by Audi (2060) and BMW (1954).

