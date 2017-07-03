NZ's top-10 most complained about ads include racial stereotyping, shouting girls, and drug taking

Kiwi TV viewers don't like ads which feature racial stereotyping, shouting girls, spying on your neighbour with drones, or drug taking shown in prime time.

Those ads made the Advertising Standards Authority's recent top-10 list of most-complained-about commercials.

Of the top-10, all but two were TV ads, the others were a billboard, and an email ad.

While 48 per cent of all ads complained about were screened on television, 31 per cent were from digital sources, with the rest from print, radio and billboards.

The most common reason to complain was that ads were misleading (54 per cent) with a lack of social responsibility at 25 per cent, taste and decency issues at 18 per cent, and children’s issues at 2 per cent.

The advertising industry in New Zealand is self-regulated, so it's the ASA's job to investigate each complaint, and if the commercial is deemed to be below standard, it can suggest the ad is changed, or re-positioned to a more suitable audience, or withdrawn.

But it can only suggest, the ASA cannot compel.

For a full list of the ASA's top-10 most-complained-about ads :

http://www.asa.co.nz/2017/06/18/new-zealands-complained-ads-2016/