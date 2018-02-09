NZ's second-ranking Washington diplomat who tweeted 'Democrats or we die' censured

New Zealand has censured its second-ranking diplomat in Washington after she sent tweets saying US Democrats needed to get their act together for the next presidential election "or we will all die."

US National Capitol - landmark in Washington D.C. Source: istock.com

Deputy Head of Mission Caroline Beresford later deleted the tweets and made her account private.

Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the tweets didn't meet its code of conduct for social media, which require diplomatic staff to maintain political neutrality and take care in expressing personal opinions.

The ministry said it was taking appropriate action, but declined further comment.