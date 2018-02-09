 

New Zealand


NZ's second-ranking Washington diplomat who tweeted 'Democrats or we die' censured

Associated Press

New Zealand has censured its second-ranking diplomat in Washington after she sent tweets saying US Democrats needed to get their act together for the next presidential election "or we will all die."

US National Capitol - landmark in Washington D.C.

US National Capitol - landmark in Washington D.C.

Source: istock.com

Deputy Head of Mission Caroline Beresford later deleted the tweets and made her account private.

Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the tweets didn't meet its code of conduct for social media, which require diplomatic staff to maintain political neutrality and take care in expressing personal opinions.

The ministry said it was taking appropriate action, but declined further comment.

Beresford sent several tweets late last week disagreeing with an opinion column on political news website "The Hill" which said a 2020 Democratic ticket with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren could "win big."

Politics

North America

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events


Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across NZ today

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern fronts media as fallout from Labour Party's February youth camp continues

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern fronts media as fallout from Labour Party’s February youth camp continues

Today Labour announced it will suspend all Young Labour events after sexual assault allegations from the Waihi event emerged.

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

Decent weather in the North Island, some showers down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Jacinda Ardern says Labour 'failed the young people' as party suspends youth events

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.


Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Watch: Former Russian KGB agent makes astonishing claim he was poisoned in central Auckland 10 years ago

Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.


Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.



 
