NZ's sea temperatures could rise 2.5 degrees by 2100, NIWA study finds

New Zealand's fishing waters could undergo a radical change by the end of the century if carbon emissions aren't curbed, according to a NIWA study.

Using current scientific models and looking at what is already happening around Tasmania's warming waters, the research has found that unless carbon dioxide output doesn't drop the average waters around New Zealand could rise by 2.5C by 2100.

That would seriously affect plankton growth, with knock-on effects for other species in New Zealand's commercial fisheries.

"With further warming, there's a stronger density step and less nutrient supply for the surface waters so phytoplankton doesn't grow so well and productivity drops down," lead author and marine biologist Professor Cliff Law said.

Among the most affected areas will be the Chatham Rise, east of New Zealand, which provides about 60 per cent of the country's commercial fish catch.

"All regions will see a reduction in food supply, because of a decrease in particulate material sinking from the surface - and that is what links climate change to our fisheries," Prof Law said.

The ocean's acidity would also rise by about 130 per cent by 2100, likely prompting changes in shellfish and possibly helping introduce new invasive species and diseases into the ecosystem.

However, it would also likely lead to an increase the presence of tuna in New Zealand waters, as they prefer warmer conditions.

"In New Zealand we're on the border between the warmer water, where things are moving from, and the cooler water, where things are moving to," Prof Law said.

"Therefore, we won't be as hard hit as some of the islands in tropical regions where continual warming will reduce numbers of fish and plankton."

The paper has been published in the New Zealand Journal of Marine and Freshwater Research.
 

