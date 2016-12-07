NZ's return to top of anti-corruption rankings reflects 'zero-tolerance'

New Zealand has reclaimed top spot in global anti-corruption rankings and the Government says the result reflects New Zealand's zero-tolerance of bribery and corruption.

New Zealand has had the top score in eight of the last 10 years in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index, but last year was ranked fourth on 88 points out of 100.

Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Minister Amy Adams says a number of Government initiatives have helped return New Zealand to first equal in the world, along with Denmark, in the index.

New Zealand scored 90 points out of 100.

"This is an excellent score and New Zealanders can be rightly proud of it. While we've always done well in these rankings, it's encouraging to see New Zealand reclaim the top spot - a placing we've held in eight of the last 10 years," Ms Adams said.

"The result reflects New Zealand's zero-tolerance of bribery and corruption, and affirms our reputation as world leaders in this area."

Ms Adams says recent anti-corruption initiatives progressed by the Government include introducing new bribery offences and increasing the penalties for bribery and corruption through the Organised Crime and Anti-corruption Legislation Act.

Other initiatives have been ratifying the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and reviewing New Zealand's extradition and mutual legal assistance laws to ensure they are efficient and effective.

Further recent initiatives were fast-tracking the second phase of anti-money laundering reforms and contributing to global initiatives, such as the London Anti-Corruption Summit, Ms Adams said.