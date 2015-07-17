NZ's population expected to grow by one million people in the next 20 years

New Zealand's population is expected to grow by about one million people in the next 20 years with a fall in those identifying as European and a rise in other ethnic groups.

In figures out today, Statistics New Zealand's population projections estimate the 'European' group is expected to drop from 75 percent of New Zealand's total population in 2013 to 66 percent in 2038.

Population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said that was due to its older age structure compared to other ethnic groups.

Chinese and Indian populations are expected to almost double by 2038.

Samoan, and the group encompassing Middle Eastern, Latin American and African ethnicities are also expected to increase.

"For the first time we've projected some of our smaller ethnic groups to give a better picture of our changing ethnic diversity," Mr Dolan said.