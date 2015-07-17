 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


NZ's population expected to grow by one million people in the next 20 years

share

Kim Savage 

1 NEWS Reporter

New Zealand's population is expected to grow by about one million people in the next 20 years with a fall in those identifying as European and a rise in other ethnic groups. 

A crowd of people

Source: istock.com

In figures out today, Statistics New Zealand's population projections estimate the 'European' group is expected to drop from 75 percent of New Zealand's total population in 2013 to 66 percent in 2038.

Population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said that was due to its older age structure compared to other ethnic groups.

Chinese and Indian populations are expected to almost double by 2038.

Samoan, and the group encompassing Middle Eastern, Latin American and African ethnicities are also expected to increase.

"For the first time we've projected some of our smaller ethnic groups to give a better picture of our changing ethnic diversity," Mr Dolan said.

A small rise in the Maori population is expected, from 16 percent in 2013 to 18 percent in 2038.

Related

Kim Savage

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


00:20
2
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

00:45
3
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


00:25
4
Hundreds turn out for cancer victim Vicki Letele who fought valiantly for the rights of prisoners to get proper medical treatment.

Watch: Heart-rending karanga rings out as Vicki Letele's coffin is carried into Auckland church

00:43
5
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match

Daniel Baldwin passed away last night, with loved ones close by.

00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

01:08
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

'Help, what do I do?' - Ed Sheeran fan pays $2500 for just FIVE standing tickets for NZ tour as scalpers profit big time

Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ