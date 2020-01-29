NZ's 'once in a lifetime' infrastructure spend set to create up to 9000 construction jobs

Auckland is the big winner from a "once in a lifetime" infrastructure spend announced by the New Zealand government, just one day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the 2020 election date.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes an announcement of infrastructure spending. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern's government announced $8 billion for roads, rail, schools and hospitals on Wednesday, part of a $12 billion package.

Around half of the cash splash will go to Auckland, the country's biggest and most congested city, home to roughly a third of Kiwis.

Major new road links north and south of Auckland have been funded, as well as a new five-kilometre walking and cycling link over the Auckland Harbour Bridge at the eye-popping cost of $360 million.

Another $940 million will go two road projects near Tauranga.

Less than $400 million - or five per cent - will be spent on South Island.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in New Zealand," Ms Ardern said.

The government believes up to 9000 jobs will be created due to the spend, prompting Ms Ardern to make this pitch to young Kiwis.

"There has never been a better time to enrol in a trade. I'll say that again. There has never been a better time to enrol in a trade," she said.

"There are good jobs that pay good money in all these projects ... young New Zealanders should consider taking up a building or other trade apprenticeship."

Road projects amount to around $5.5 billion, with rail projects funded with $1.1 billion.

Three new acute mental health facilities are included in $300 million worth of capital investment in health, with $200 million set aside for decarbonising power sources to public facilities.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson - who will oversee the programme - said the spending was affordable.

"It makes sense to take advantage of record low long-term interest rates and invest in infrastructure to grow the economy," he said.

"We have the room to do this because we have managed the books carefully.

"International credit ratings ... have backed our decision to invest in more infrastructure."

The announcements kick off a year of election campaigning after the prime minister announced yesterday that Kiwis will head to the polls on September 19.

While Labour leaders Ms Ardern and Mr Robertson steered clear of any references to the opposition National party or the election, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters played the role of attack dog.

Mr Peters said Opposition Leader Simon Bridges, who was transport minister during National's last term in government, was guilty of talking "bovine scatology" on his record of funding transport projects.

Despite the $200 million decarbonisation programme, which will see the replacement of coal boilers at regional schools and hospitals, Greenpeace said the spend was a missed chance to "clean up New Zealand's transport system".