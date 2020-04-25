TODAY |

NZ's oldest WWII veterans mark Anzac Day in close confines of their rest homes

While standing together and remembering Anzac Day wasn’t an option this year, many of our oldest survivors of World War II have marked the day in the close confines of their rest homes.

The way the day has been commemorated in lockdown has received high praise from those who gave so much. Source: 1 NEWS

On a Christchurch street at dawn, emotions appeared to be heightened as people watched a wreath be laid at a makeshift memorial as old soldiers stood to attention blocks away.

“It’s very, very difficult for a lot of veterans today but I'm sure they will endure,” Canterbury district RSA president Stan Hansen said.

A slow procession of residents was also held at Rannerdale Veterans Home as a police motorcycle traffic squad member waited expectantly to play the bagpipes, determined their Anzac Day would not pass in silence.

The changes we've been forced to make pay tribute to families who made much greater sacrifices. Source: 1 NEWS

While Bill Phillips, our second oldest WWII veteran, is accustomed to leading Christchurch’s Anzac parade, he had a very different experience today.

However, the 107-year-old was pleased New Zealanders found a way to mark the day.

“It’s a thought that will never be forgotten - even if it’s only internally, it's still there,” Mr Phillips said.

With no large gatherings for dawn services, families stood together outside their homes. Source: 1 NEWS

For 103-year-old WWII veteran James Easton, Anzac Day is never easy.

“It bought back a lot of memories, a hell of a lot of bad memories as well and I dreamt a lot last night, knowing it was coming,” Mr Easton said.

Harawira Morris captured beautiful video footage of the commemoration. Source: Supplied

While WWII veteran Bruce Cunningham is a century old, that didn’t stop him from getting up at dawn and pinning his medals with pride.

“It's certainly different this year. It means more this year for some reason or other. I'm not sure what it is,” he said.

Mr Cunningham was not the only one to feel the day was different, however.

“I didn't think it would be quite so emotional walking out to the gate and standing there," RSA national president BJ Clark said.

