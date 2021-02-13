NZ's oldest regional orchestra takes to Wellington stage with electronic dance music

Orchestra Wellington put on one of the biggest dance parties in the world yesterday.

The country’s oldest regional orchestra played an almost two-hour set of electronic dance music to a packed out Wellington TSB Arena as part of the nationwide Synthony tour.

Conducted by Peter Thomas and hosted by George FM DJ General Lee, the ensemble performed classic dance music hits like Darude’s Sandstorm, Avicii’s Levels and Fat Boy Slim's Right Here, Right Now.

A selection of Kiwi singers joined the musicians on stage, including Opshop frontman Jason Kerrison, who sang and played guitar.

The musical showcase was a hit with those attending and saw a mixture of ages in the audience with their hands in the air as they danced the night away.

Synthony founder Erika Amoore said the borders being closed to international performers was no barrier when putting the show together.

“It’s amazing to be able to pull together the 200-plus local artists and crew that makes these happen. We have all the talent we need right here,” she said.

The tour played shows in Auckland and Hamilton late last year, with the Wellington show kicking things off for the 2021 performances.