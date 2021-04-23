NZ's oldest, biggest theatre company celebrates 50th anniversary

TODAY |

New Zealand's oldest and largest theatre company is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

From small beginnings, Christchurch's Court Theatre has had 50 years of triumph and defeat and its fair share of drama - on and off the stage.

Usher Doris Barnard has been one of two people to see it all, volunteering since the court’s first performance at the old council chambers in 1971.

“From day one - opening night of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” Barnard said.

“It was a very small space and there were no toilets!”

From those humble beginnings, the court eventually moved to a more impressive, permanent home in the Arts Centre and for 30 years it was the life and soul of the City's art scene until it was destroyed in the 2011 earthquake.

“Losing the arts was really tough, you needed that to get through the earthquakes,” Barnard said.

About $5 million was raised to transform an old grainstore warehouse in Addington to be the court’s new home and just 10 months after the quake, it opened its doors.

The stage is now set for a central city comeback though in Christchurch's performing arts precinct which is due for completion in 2023.

