NZ's obesity problem: 2000 obese four-year-olds diagnosed in six-month fat check screening program

Source:

Seven Sharp

More than 2000 four year olds were diagnosed as obese during the months of November 2016 and May this year as part of a national before school screening program.

Izzy Taylor was identified as obese in a pre-school health check but unlike many parents, her Mum welcomed the intervention.
Source: Seven Sharp

The figure lends credence to the argument that New Zealand has an obesity epidemic.

One of those four year olds discovered as obese was Izzy Taylor, who at the time was wearing seven-year-old sized clothes.

"She started getting a belly and stuff like that and was much heavier than her friends," Izzy's Mum Sarah said.

"When they told me about the service I just jumped at the opportunity?"

The service Sarah is talking about is the Keep Kids Active program, which sent out healthy eating instructor and exercise guru Justin Mitchell.

Once a week for three months Justin came to play, taking Izzy down the road to the park and teaching her about healthy eating.

The results have paid off.

