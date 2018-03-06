NZ's new High Commissioner to Tonga named as Jacinda Ardern leads delegation to the Kingdom

Diplomat Tiffany Babington will become New Zealand's new High Commissioner to Tonga, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters announced today.

A leaning palm tree with rope swing at Pangaimotu island near Tongatapu island in Tonga. Source: istock.com

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leads a Pacific Mission which heads to Tonga this afternoon.

Mr Peters says New Zealand has a strong relationship with Tonga, based on a population of more than 60,000 Tongans resident in New Zealand, development cooperation and our shared interest in regional issues.

"Cooperation between our countries has been clearly demonstrated in recent days with our support to the Tongan Government following Tropical Cyclone Gita," he said.

Ms Babington will lead the delivery of New Zealand’s Official Development Assistance programme in Tonga, helping to oversee $66 million of investment over three years focused on energy, policing, justice and education, Mr Peters said.