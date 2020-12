NZ's longest serving prisoner Alfred Thomas Vincent to be released

New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner who has been in prison for more than 50 years is going to be released.

A judge has ordered the release of Alfred Thomas Vincent, who has severe dementia, does not know his name, cannot talk or look after himself.

The 83-year-old was jailed for sex and indecency charges and received preventive detention in 1968.

He has been refused parole 48 times.