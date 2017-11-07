NZ's leading food service company vows to sell only cage-free eggs by 2024

Bidfood NZ is a major provider to the foodservice industry, with 15,000 customers nationwide, making it the largest supplier of eggs to the hospitality sector.



"Bidfood's announcement adds yet another voice to a growing chorus of companies saying no to cage cruelty; I'd go as far as to say it's eggscellent," SAFE head of campaigns Marianne Macdonald said in a statement.



"With all of New Zealand's major purchasers of eggs turning their back on cage cruelty, the egg farming industry needs to face the fact that cage eggs will soon be a thing of the past."

