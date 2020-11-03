TODAY |

NZ's largest tandem skydiving business celebrates 30th anniversary amid 'really challenging' times

Source:  1 NEWS

The largest tandem skydiving business in the country is this week celebrating its 30th year in operation amid the ongoing challenges to the tourism sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

NZOne Skydive general manager Clark Scott said operating amid the Covid-19 pandemic takes "challenges to a whole new level”. Source: Breakfast

Queenstown’s NZOne Skydive general manager Clark Scott told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that the "incredible, incredible business" began after original owners and founders Robynne and Lindsay Williams brought “this fabulous vision” to Queenstown and “year on year, they grew that business”.

Scott has “had the privilege of carrying the mantle” since the business was bought five years ago.

But he said operating amid the Covid-19 pandemic has been “really challenging”. While NZOne has weathered other crises over the years, “this takes challenges to a whole new level”, he explained. 

Scott said 93 per cent of the business’s customer base was from overseas.

"So we’re really relying on the Kiwis to come and visit … to come down and experience this fabulous place that we live in" ahead of the school holidays, he said. 

