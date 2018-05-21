 

NZ's isolation the greatest deterrent to invasion - military analysts

New Zealand would be a hard country to conquer due to its isolation from the rest of the world, according to Swedish military analysts.

Replica cannons on North Head, Auckland.

Source: istock.com

A Swedish newspaper rating of the hardest countries to invade says the logistics of the task would be difficult for a foreign power to win the battle to take New Zealand.

Svenska Dagbladet has been assessing the defensive capability of countries around the world, based on factors such as military might, the size of territory and the difficulty of terrain.

It points out that New Zealand is 2000 kilometres from the nearest large landmass, Australia, so supplying the invading troops with arms and necessities could be "almost impossible."

The article also said Switzerland would be difficult to invade due to the mountainous terrain and more than four million trained civilians, while Russia had been involved in wars for thousands of years and had frozen tundra and "deep, dark forests".

