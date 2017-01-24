NZ's huge panelbeater shortage leaving existing guys struggling to cope

Congestion on some of the country's busiest roads and new car registrations have led to a shortage of panelbeaters.

Collision Repair Association general manager Neil Pritchard says despite collision prevention technology, the sheer number of vehicles is increasing the risk of accidents.

"New Zealand has the fourth highest level of car ownership in the world but also one of the oldest fleets," he said.

Mr Pritchard says in the past two years, new vehicle registrations have reached record levels, resulting in more collisions.

"Right now we need 600 new panelbeater apprentices to enter the industry over the next three years to answer the demand - we are getting about half that number currently," he said.

Hauraki Panel and Paint managing director Alan Le Noel says they're "flat out" and have more work than they can cope with.

But he admits it's difficult to attract young people into the industry.