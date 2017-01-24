 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


NZ's huge panelbeater shortage leaving existing guys struggling to cope

share

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

Congestion on some of the country's busiest roads and new car registrations have led to a shortage of panelbeaters.

Congestion on the roads and increasing car numbers has led to a shortage of skilled repairers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Collision Repair Association general manager Neil Pritchard says despite collision prevention technology, the sheer number of vehicles is increasing the risk of accidents.

"New Zealand has the fourth highest level of car ownership in the world but also one of the oldest fleets," he said.

Mr Pritchard says in the past two years, new vehicle registrations have reached record levels, resulting in more collisions.

"Right now we need 600 new panelbeater apprentices to enter the industry over the next three years to answer the demand - we are getting about half that number currently," he said.

Hauraki Panel and Paint managing director Alan Le Noel says they're "flat out" and have more work than they can cope with.

But he admits it's difficult to attract young people into the industry.

"They sort of look at some of the businesses that aren't up to the standard that we have our business at and they shy away from it."

Related

Sam Kelway

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:42
2
With their crew packing up around them, Juanita Phillips and Brigid Glanville realised the camera was still rolling.

Aussie reporters left squirming after live cross goes wrong: 'We're still on air'

00:16
3
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

00:42
4
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Video: 'We are truly overwhelmed' - Auckland band Resonate gets call up from Ellen's people as Moana mash-up keeps going bonkers

02:04
5
The minimum wage is set to be raised to $15.25 from April 1st, but is it enough to close the gap between rich and poor?

Minimum wage going up for New Zealand's lowest paid workers

00:16
Father of six Trinity Ropiha has gone a shade above your normal birthday gifts for his teenaged son.

'He was mature enough' - Rotorua tattoo artist's emotional birthday gift to teenage son

Trinity Ropiha, who has been an expert in portrait and realism tattoos for 13 years, tattooed a ta moko onto his son Traye.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:29
v

Watch: A beaming Venus Williams pirouettes across court in triumph after charging in to first Aussie Open semis in 14 years

The 36-year-old is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Aussie Open during the Open era.

00:33
Congestion on the roads and increasing car numbers has led to a shortage of skilled repairers.

NZ's huge panelbeater shortage leaving existing guys struggling to cope

One Auckland panelbeater says they have more work than they can handle.


00:34
Winston wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Watch: 'It's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep' - Winston Peters serves an ace at Gareth Morgan

Peters wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ