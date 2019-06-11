TODAY |

NZ's Hercules aircraft set to be replaced with new fleet at cost in excess of $1 billion

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Defence

The New Zealand Defence Force is set for an estimated more than $1 billion upgrade with C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircrafts chosen to replace the current C-130Hercules planes.

Cabinet has decided to seek detailed costing information for a replacement aircraft, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced in a statement today, saying the replacement of the five Hercules transport aircraft is "the highest priority project within the Coalition Government’s Defence Capability Plan 2019".

"Tactical air transport capability is one of the highest value assets available to New Zealand, offering huge utility to the community and nation, enabling movement of personnel and cargo around the country, the South Pacific, down to Antarctica and all around the globe," Mr Mark says.

"The current Hercules have served us well since the 1960s, but they have reached the end of the road, and suitable and proven replacement aircraft will need to be sourced," he says. "The current fleet is increasing in cost to maintain, and is taking longer to put through maintenance.

The Super Hercules was chosen because it offers the necessary range and payload capability as well as fully meeting NZDF’s requirements.

The C-130J, manufactured by Lockheed Martin and with more than 400 C-130Js, has been been delivered to over 21 nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

"It is used by key Defence partners and carries a greater payload faster and further than the current fleet, with no loss of ability to land where our current Hercules are deployed," Mr Mark says.

"We need a proven performer, and this aircraft is tried and tested. We cannot take risks with what is one of our most critical military capabilities."

A price will be sought through the United States' Foreign Military Sale process.

No final contract decision has been made, on either platform numbers, detailed costs, or funding and Budget implications. A Project Implementation Business Case is scheduled to be progressed to Cabinet next year, where these matters will be considered. The Defence Capability Plan 2019 noted that the estimated cost would be more than $1 billion.

C-130J-30 Super Hercules as the preferred option for the replacement of the aging C-130H aircraft. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:38
Diane Maxwell said the current age of 65 needs to go up.
Raising age for NZ Super a 'no-brainer' - outgoing Retirement Commissioner
2
Around $785 million goes unclaimed – are you one of those missing out on getting their share?
Could you contribute more to KiwiSaver and be eligible for a $500 top up?
3
Murupara businesses strapped for cash after ATM machine stolen
4
Glennis’ $2500 Asko oven broke down after just six years, much sooner than it should have.
How long should an appliance last before being replaced?
5
New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:49
Currently it explicitly prevents people from those areas coming here, unless they already have family living in the country.

NZ First not holding up changes to Africa and Middle East refugee policy, says Immigration Minister

Person dead after being hit by truck in Auckland's Manurewa
03:42
Glennis’ $2500 Asko oven broke down after just six years, much sooner than it should have.

How long should an appliance last before being replaced?
04:53
There is plenty of demand for the service, but the numbers of people choosing the career are on the decline.

'Baby whisperer' Karitane nurses decline as demand rises